Tusker Found Dead In Balasore’s Baragadia

Balasore: A tusker was found dead in Baragadia area under Naranpur panchayat in Balasore district late last night.

According to reports, the local people spotted the body of the animal and alerted the same to the police and Forest Department.

On getting the information, forest officials arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Reportedly, the tusker had wreaked havoc in the backyard of a local villager last night. The tusker had also killed one person of the locality a few days back.