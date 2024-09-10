Sundargarh: A tusker was electrocuted to death near Nuagaon village within the Balani panchayat of Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Monday night.

As per reports, the elephant while leaving its forest habitat near Nuagaon in search of food last night, encountered a live wire and was fatally electrocuted.

Villagers discovered the elephant’s carcass this morning and alerted the Forest Department. The department’s officials arrived at the location on Tuesday morning and retrieved the elephant’s carcass. The carcass has been sent for an autopsy.