Tushi Motors: New Entrant To The World Of Dirty Tricks

Bhubaneswar: Nowadays many companies or individuals on behalf of the company commit data theft which later on in the future proves to be fatal to a very great extent. Data theft occurs both outside and inside companies. The insatiable greed of new company owners to earn name & fame and make huge profits by swindling the employees of other companies and using them to outclass competitors are also some factors arising in the corporate world.

When such activities are apprehended, it leads to very grave consequences to be suffered by the company for the acts committed by its employees or former staff. Corporate data theft is a significant risk for businesses of all sizes and can originate both inside and outside an organisation.

For a recent instance, Bhubaneswar Cyber Police arrested a person involved in data theft from a car dealership located in Pahala area of Bhubaneswar. The accused, Subhasis Mohanty, and his team switched jobs from the Central KIA in Pahala to Tushi Motors – NEXA in Gajapati Nagar in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. However, the accused allegedly used his former showroom’s log-in id and password to access the account details of customers and blocked the access of valuable customers to divert them.

After gaining knowledge about the irregularities in log-in passwords, the showroom’s general manager Deepak Kumar lodged a complaint with the cyber police. During tracing the IP address, it was found that Subhasis was responsible for the data theft.

Though the court has granted him bail, police are now probing to find out the involvement of others in the incident. However, it is yet to be known who made the accused, Subhasis Mohanty, steal the data from his former employer. Whether it was Mohanty, who did it all by himself, or there is any involvement of his current employer.

Neither, the owner of Tushi Motors Pvt. Ltd, Anshuman Patnaik, elder son of mines owner-businessman, was not available for comment, nor the KIA showroom authorities gave any statement regarding the incident.

It is however evident here that Patnaik, driven by greed to down the business of KIA in Bhubaneswar, which is owned by one who happens to be his family member, resorted to such actions to make a profit and did not even care if it was family.

White-collar crimes are taking a toll on the corporate culture these days which not only harms the commerce and economy but also affects the statistics of the concerned corporations or organizations. Curbing such dirty tricks by new entrants is very essential for the corporate world.