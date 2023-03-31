Tushar Deshpande Becomes First ‘Impact Player’ Of IPL 2023

New Delhi: Tushar Deshpande created history by becoming the first ‘Impact Player’ in the history of the Indian Premier League. Deshpande replaced Ambati Rayudu for Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The five substitute players named for the side ahead of the match were – Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu. On the other hand, GT named B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat as their substitutes.

The Impact Player rule was implemented for the first time in this year’s edition of the tournament after the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) tested it out during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

Here’s a look at all the major rule changes for IPL 2023 –

Playing XIs After Toss: The 16th edition of the league would now see the playing XIs being named after the toss. Earlier, the trend was that the captains of both teams give their team sheets to the match referee before the toss. This would not happen anymore.

Impact Player: The ‘Impact Player’ rule would now see the teams being allowed to substitute a player into the playing XI at any point in the game. The substitute player can bat, bowl and field but would not be able to lead the team as captain.