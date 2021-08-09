Turnkey Tender For Shree Mandira Parikrama Project In Puri City Gets Cabinet Approval

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today accorded approval to the turnkey tender bid for Shree Mandia Parikramaa Project in Puri city.

The Odisha Government has decided to implementation of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in the Heritage city of Puri under the Augmentation of’ Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.

The State Cabinet today approved the lowest Turnkey Tender of TATA Projects Limited amounting to 2.331,28,18,865.00 only for execution of the above work. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 18 months.