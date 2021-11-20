Turned Away By Hospital Staffers, Woman Delivers Baby In Auto-Rickshaw In Berhampur

Berhampur: Yet another case of medical apathy, a woman delivered a baby inside an auto-rickshaw after doctors and staff refused to open the hospital at Rahadapada area in Ganjam district on Saturday.

Following this, the district health officer ordered a probe in this regard.

According to reports, the woman hailing from a nearby area complained labour pain. Following which she was taken to Rahadapada Primary Health Center by her family members. However, the doctor and staff of the health centre allegedly did not open the hospital.

Consequently, the woman delivered the baby inside an auto-rickshaw by herself without any medical assistance.

Reportedly, the matter came to light after the family member of the woman alleged medical negligence in the parts of Primary Health Center authorities. Meanwhile, the district health officer assured to provide adequate health care facility to the victim and further investigation is underway in this regard.