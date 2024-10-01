Ankara: Turkish grandmaster Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş made history by becoming the youngest chess player to achieve a rating of 2600 at just 13 years old.

Only four months ago, Erdoğmuş made headlines for surpassing Judit Polgár’s 1989 record, becoming the highest-rated player under the age of 13.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Currently, Erdoğmuş holds the title of the world’s youngest grandmaster (GM) and is the fourth youngest ever to receive this prestigious title.

In the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Erdoğmuş represented Turkey on board three, earning 8 out of 11 points—a performance rating of 2636. This achievement raised his rating to 2601 in FIDE’s October rankings.

At 13 years, 3 months, and 28 days old, Erdoğmuş set a new record as the youngest player to have a published FIDE classical rating over 2600, surpassing the previous record held by U.S. GM John Burke, who set it at the age of 14 years and 2 months.