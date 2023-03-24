Turkish Boxer who survives earthquake enters World Boxing Championships

New Delhi: 2023 will always be remembered as the annual horrible of years in over a century by the Turks. While the nation lifts itself after a devastating earthquake and a series of aftershocks, it has left a scar on many. Rabia Topuz is one such.

The 22-year old has been honing her boxing skills for 6 years and had qualified for the World Boxing Championships in Delhi for the first time. She was 5 weeks from boarding the flight to India, when on 6th February, an Earthquake measuring 7.8 on ritcher scale razed her home in Malatya in the Eastern Anatolian region of Turkey.

“At that moment we started to think about how we can escape, how we can save our lives. We ran out in the bitter cold even without shoes,” recalls Rabia.

5 members of her family were left homeless in bitter cold and chilly winds. Even though they survived staying in the family car for 10 days, it was life in hell. The family continues to live in a tent in Malatya. Her father, a trader has lost his business and all his means. They rely on help from the authorities 10 days after living in the car, Rabia joined the national camp.

“Before joining the national camp, life was very bad, the houses were destroyed, and everyone was staying outside in tents. The weather was cold and it was raining,” says the 50 Kg flyweight boxer.

Getting to the national camp was not easy. She was sponsored and facilitated by a Good Samaritan who was helping the Earthquake hit families.