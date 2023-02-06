Turkish Armed Forces Sets Up Air Aid Corridor To Earthquake Zone

Ankara: The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have set up an air aid corridor for search and rescue teams to be sent to the areas affected by the major earthquake in southern Turkey, the country’s defense ministry said on Monday.

“We mobilized our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams, and their vehicles to the earthquake zone,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Turkey and Syria a few hours ago leaving at least 641 people dead and several hundreds injured.

At least 245 people died in government-controlled parts of Syria, as well as the northern areas held by pro-Turkish factions, according to the health ministry and a local hospital.

At least 284 people also died in Turkey, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday, adding that more than 2,300 people had been injured.