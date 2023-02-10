Turkey-Syria Earthquake Deaths Top 21000

Turkey: More than 21,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey and thousands are injured after a massive quake on Monday. Round-the-clock rescue operations are on but snow and rain are adding to the difficulties of the survivors.

Officials say 17,674 people have died in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051.

Rescue efforts, on the fourth day, are being conducted round-the-clock to save those still trapped under the rubble.

Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake’s epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, where entire city blocks lay in ruins.

India has initiated “Operation Dost” to help Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the quakes. Under the operation, India has sent rescue teams, medical teams and other supplies to the two disaster-hit nations.