Turkey: Six Killed In Suicide Bombing In Istanbul’s Busy Thoroughfare

Istanbul: At least six people were killed while several sustained injuries in a massive explosion that rocked Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey on Sunday.

Speaking shortly before departing for Tuesday’s G20 summit in Bali, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke of a “treacherous attack”, adding: “Those responsible will be punished.”

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a televised press conference. Vice President Fuat Oktay later claimed that a “suicide bomber” was behind the attacks.

The explosion occurred at about 4.20pm local time (13.20 GMT) on Sunday, the Istanbul governor, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted.

Erdoğan said investigations were continuing but initial reports suggested an act of terrorism. “The first information provided to us by the [Istanbul] governor suggests this was an act of terrorism,” he said.

His vice-president, Fuat Oktay, said a female attacker had detonated a bomb on the busy shopping street. “Whoever is behind these events, they will be found, even if they go to the other end of the world,” he added.

Taking cognizance of the incident, India conveyed condolences to Turkey and its people on the tragic loss of lives. “Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery,” an MEA statement read.