Turkey: Erdogan takes oath as president for third time after historic victory

New Delhi: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been leading Tukey for the last two decades, took oath as the President on Saturday. The 69-year-old leader registered a victory after garnering 52.2% support in the May 28 runoff vote.

“I, as president, swear upon my honour and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state … to abide by the constitution, the rule of law, democracy, the principles and reforms of Ataturk, and the principles of the secular republic,” Erdogan said in a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live on television.

Erdogan’s victory went against the predictions of most opinion polls that predicted a win for his contender Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

According to reports, the oath-taking event, that was held at the general assembly in Ankara, will be followed by a ceremony at the presidential palace that will be attended by high-level officials from 78 countries and international organisations, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

After the ceremony, Erdogan will most likely name his cabinet ministers, and according to Reuters, he will include former economy chief Mehmet Simsek in his new cabinet.