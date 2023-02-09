Turkey Earthquake: India’s NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris

A six-year-old girl was rescued from the debris of a fallen building by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deployed in Turkey, following the major earthquakes that devasted the country, killing thousands of people.

According to a government press release, the NDRF, in collaboration with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), was able to save the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in the Gaziantep city of Nurdagi town. In addition, NDRF rescuers have retrieved eight bodies from the rubble.

A video of the rescue team saving the girl was also shared from the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the caption, “Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to provide updates on the relief efforts. He wrote about the arrival of the sixth flight, which carried more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines. He also shared pictures of a field hospital in Turkey where medical experts are preparing to treat emergencies.

The earthquake, which measured 7.7 on the Richter scale, caused widespread destruction and claimed over 17,500 lives in Turkey and Syria. Turkey’s Ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, expressed his appreciation for ‘Operation Dost’ and described it as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations.

He spoke at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, from where the Indian Air Force’s C17 Globemaster aircraft carrying the NDRF team and relief equipment took off for Turkey. He emphasized the need to deepen the relationship between India and Turkey in the wake of the tragedy.