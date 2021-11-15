Turkey Allows Indian, Nepali Passengers Vaccinated With Covaxin Or Covishield To Skip Mandatory Quarantine

Ankara: Turkey government on Monday updated its Covid-19 related quarantine arrangements for travellers from India and Nepal.

Now, Indians travelling to Turkey will not have to undergo mandatory quarantine on arrival if they are fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

According to a notification issued by the Turkish Embassy in India, passengers from India and Nepal, who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the Turkish government, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine on arrival in Turkey.

Indigenously developed Covaxin and Covishield are among the nine Covid-19 vaccines recognised by the Turkish government. Other vaccines which are accepted are those of Moderna Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued by the Turkish government.

1. All passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

2. Passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses (single dose of Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

3. Passengers who cannot provide the above mentioned certificate will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare. On the 10th day of quarantine, they will be subjected to PCR test and

– if PCR test result is negative, quarantine will be terminated.

– if PCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

– Quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on 10th day will be extended to 14 days.

4. Passengers between ages 12 and 18 travelling with their parents who cannot certify that they have been fully vaccinated must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. After arrival, these passengers will again be subjected to PCR test in their residence or the address they declare. If the PCR test is negative, they will be exempted from quarantine.

5. Passengers under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate application on entry.

6. Above mentioned requirements are not applicable to transit and/or transfer passengers.

7. There will be no PCR requirement and quarantine for the crew.