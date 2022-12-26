Tunisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow, Late Actor’s Family Releases Statement

New Delhi: Last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma will be held tomorrow, informed the family members of the late actress.

According to Tunisha’s family, “Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” Her last rites will be held at the Mira Road cremation ground. The last rites will begin at 3 pm.

Worth mentioning, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Saturday.

Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan is currently in police custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of the actor. He was arrested on Sunday and produced before a court in Vasai which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday.