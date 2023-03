Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan Walks Out Of Thane Jail

New Delhi: Actor Sheezan Khan, accused in television actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail today.

According to reports, Sheezan was seen walking out of the prison and hugging his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz.

On March 4, a court in Vasai granted bail to the television actor, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma in December 2022.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly hanged herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul near Valiv in Palghar.

Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by her mother, Vanita Sharma.