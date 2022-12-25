Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Waliv police arrest Aliba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress’ co-star Sheezan Khan

Mumbai: Actress Tunisha Sharma, who was currently playing the lead role of Shehzaadi Mariyam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on Saturday (December 24). In the latest development, her co-star Sheezan Khan who played the titual role of Alibaba has been arrested by Waliv police who have registered a case of abetment to suicide.

Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha’s rumoured boyfriend. Tunisha’s mother told cops that she was suffering in the relationship and that could have led her to take the extreme step. Her cell phone has been taken into custody by the cops.

According to police, the actress hanged herself to death on the sets of her fantasy-themed television show on Saturday. She was just 20.

The actor was taken to questioning and now is arrested.

In the case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, the police have registered a case against actor Sheejan Mohammad Khan and arrested him. Shijan has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.