Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan sent to 4-day police custody; actor’s lawyer gives statement

Mumbai: Demised actress Tunisha Sharma’s Co-star and alleged accused Sheezan Mohammed Khan was on Sunday produced by Waliv police at the Vasai court. Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. Today, Sheezan’s sister and lawyer were seen at the Waliv police station; however, they did not share any comment. Following this, Sheezan’s lawyer stated that “allegations against him are baseless.”

At the court, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media and said, “Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless.” Later, the court sent Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with TV star Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case.On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.