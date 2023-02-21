Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan Files Bail Plea

New Delhi: Actor Sheezan Khan, who has been accused in the death case of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, on Tuesday filed a bail petition before Vasai Court.

The bail plea is likely to be heard on February 23.

Waliv Police has filed a 524-page chargesheet against him, which states that a chargesheet has been filed and Police probe is complete so accused should be granted bail.

The actor has been in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha’s death case. Moreover, Sheezan’s family had earlier claimed that he has been falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor’s mother. They went on to further claim that Tunisha was like “family” to them.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Maharashtra. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on their show when she was found dead. The two were allegedly in a relationship and had broken up recently.