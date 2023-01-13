Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Court Rejects Accused Sheezan Khan’s Bail Plea

New Delhi: Mumbai’s Vasai Court here on Friday rejected bail plea of Sheezan Khan in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s death case.

Sheezan has been in police custody ever since he was arrested on December 25, 2022, after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma had accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul at Palghar’s Vasai on December 24.

Recently, it was reported that Tunisha had called a man named Ali, just hours prior to her death. Sheezan Khan’s lawyer had told a Mumbai court that Tunisha and Ali had chatted on a dating app, before her death. In response, Tunisha’s mother had said that her daughter was friends Ali, who was her gym trainer.