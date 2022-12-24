Tunisha Sharma Death: Actor’s Mother Files Abetment To Suicide Complaint

New Delhi: Hours after the death of actor Tunisha Sharma, her mother has filed a complaint with the police alleging abetment of suicide.

An ADR (accidental death report) has been taken in the case and an FIR will be filed.

The police said that Sharma’s mother has complained that Alibaba serial’s co-star Sheezan Khan who had a love affair with Tunisha due to which she was upset. Tunisha’s mother has complained that Sheezan instigated her to commit suicide.

Following the complaint, Sheezan has been taken into custody by the police for questioning.

The actor was found hanging on the set’s of her tv serial green room today. She was rushed to the hospital and was declared brought dead there.