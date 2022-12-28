Tunisha Sharma Case | ‘Sheezan Khan Asked Me To Save Her’: Reveals Doctor

Mumbai: Tunisha Sharma’s death left everyone numb. Post her demise, her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police. He is reportedly being investigated for abetment to suicide.

The case updates are coming to the fore and now a doctor from Vasai hospital where Tunisha was taken after she was found hanging has revealed details.

As reported by Mid-day, doctor Honey Mittal stated that Tunisha was brought in at around 4-10 pm by Sheezan and other crew members. He stated that Sheezan asked him to save Tunisha anyhow and was crying continuously. However, when she was brought in, her body was cold and there was no movement in her eyes. Others tests like ECG also found a flat line and then she was declared dead. Police were informed about the same. The doctor further asserted that Sheezan kept on requesting to somehow save Tunisha and was crying continuously. “Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital,” said the doctor.

Sheezan who was sent into police custody will today be presented in Vasai court. His custody ends today but police may ask for an extension for interrogation in the case.