Tungabhadra Dam Gate Washed Away in Karnataka; High Alerts in Downstream Areas

Karnataka: A crest gate of the Tungabhadra reservoir was washed away after its chain link broke at midnight on Friday, prompting alerts in downstream areas.

A significant volume of water is being discharged from the dam, and public access to the reservoir has been curtailed. Nonetheless, the Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner has assured that there is no cause for concern for those residing along the riverbanks.

The 19th crest gate of the reservoir was carried away for 100 meters. ORK Reddy, the Secretary of the Tungabhadra Board, reported that the 70-year-old chain link failed due to welding issues. This unprecedented event in the dam’s history has led to a comprehensive investigation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to inspect the dam on Tuesday to evaluate the situation, following Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar’s visit on Sunday.

Shivakumar mentioned that two companies have been contracted to mend the gate. To install a new gate, the water level in the dam must be reduced to 60 tmcft, with a release of over one lakh cusecs planned over the next 3-4 days to achieve this.

Reddy stated that a new crest gate would be installed after the water level decreases by approximately 20 feet.

MS Diwakar, the Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner, reiterated that there is no danger to riverside communities, even with the release of two lakh cusecs of water.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a caution to residents in the Kurnool district, especially in the Kouthalam, Kosgi, Mantralayam, and Nandavaram mandals situated along and downstream of the Tungabhadra River.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Irrigation Minister Nirmala Ramanaidu, reviewed the situation. Naidu has directed the irrigation department to dispatch a team of engineers to assist the dam authorities in gate restoration.

Engineers from the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala projects have been notified to manage any surplus inflow resulting from the water release.