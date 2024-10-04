Re-released in theatres 3 weeks ago, ‘Tumbbad’ continues to demonstrate impressive box office numbers. The film has garnered a solid total of Rs. 30.4 Crores in India’s NBOC since hitting theatres again on September 13, 2024. In its 3rd week, it added Rs. 2.8 Crores from Friday to Sunday, followed by Rs. 1.9 Crores from Monday to Thursday. The response to this re-release has been overwhelmingly positive, allowing both longtime fans and new viewers to experience the film in cinemas.

Additionally, in its first week, ‘Tumbbad’ earned Rs. 13.44 Crores, while the second week brought in Rs. 12.26 Crores. The steady performance highlights how the re-release has resonated with audiences, aided by strong word of mouth.

Re-released in theatres on September 13, 2024, ‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Along with Sohum Shah’s compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.

