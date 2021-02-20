Tulsi Kumar gets Dhvani Bhanushali to reveal some secrets in Indie Hai Hum: Season 2

Mumbai: After a successful debut episode of her new show, the gorgeous singer Tulsi Kumar welcomes the young Dhvani Bhanushali for the second episode of Indie Hai Hum: Season 2.

The show by 93.5 Red FM in association with T-Series supports independent music artists and their work. The first episode featuring Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik saw host Tulsi Kumar discuss the independent music scenario and play some fun games with the brothers.

After blowing us away with a beautiful rendition of Zara Thehro in the first episode, Tulsi will hum an unplugged version of Vaaste to introduce Dhvani on the show.

Tulsi Kumar, who has always supported independent music and musicians throughout her journey, will give a platform to new fresh talents to talk and discuss their music through this show.

While the first episode gave us a sneak peek into singer-composer Kamakshi Khanna, the second episode will have Tulsi interacting with Antara & Ankita Nandy (Nandy Sisters) who are a bundle of fresh talent.

Getting Dhvani to reveal her secrets and share her musical journey and chatting up with Nandy sisters, Tulsi says, “It’s such a pleasure hosting Indie Hain Hum season 2. My love for Indie artists and music has grown and shown me a whole new dimension after I stepped in as a host and RJ for this show. I have got an opportunity to meet various new talents through the country just like the Nandy Sisters. They are so talented, so full of energy. It was amazing catching up with the very talented Dhvani who herself is doing some great music and will share her journey with us. Stay tuned for some fun games and lots of personal & professional revelations Dhvani makes during our chat.”

Watch the episode here:- http://bit.ly/IndieHainHumS2withTulsiKumar-EP2