Tulasi Range Encounter: DGP Abhay Visits Malkangiri, Urges Ultras To Join Mainstream

Malkangiri: Odisha DGP Abhay on Wednesday visited Malkangiri as the security forces returned to their base camp after a successful combing operation that killed three Maoists.

The DGP held a discussion with the jawans and later addressed the presser.

Furnishing details about the operation, the senior officer revealed the identities of the slain militants and urged the ultras to join the mainstream.

Notably, a joint team of a special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha Police and Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF), following tip-off about the presence of the Maoists in the area, had launched a combing operation at Tulasi forest range area under Mathili police limits in the district.

During the operation, the red rebels opened fire and in retaliation, Anil alias Kishore, an Area Committee Secretary (ACS) rank cadre was killed among three others.

The two other militants were identified as Chinnarao and Sony. Both were carrying cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh and 4 lakh respectively.

One SLR rifle with three magazines, One INSAS with a magazine, one separate AK magazine, 59 rounds of SLR ammunitions, 21 INSAS ammunitions, Maoist kit bag, walky-talkies, electronic equipments, detonators, IEDs, remote controllers for IEDs, some medicines and Maoist literature were also seized, said a senior official.