Tuition Teacher Elopes With Two Minor Students In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a tuition teacher allegedly eloped with two minor siblings, whom he used to teach for the last four years. The incident has been reported from BRIT Colony under Badagada police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the accused tuition teacher, identified as Gopalalrushna Badatia (33), a native of Hinjili in Ganjam district, is married and has a son. He was staying at his in-laws’ house in Balipatna area, the police said. The two girl students were studying in classes 8 and 10 respectively, the police added.

Sources said, the family members and scores of local women today stormed into the police station alleging that no steps have been taken to trace the abducted girls. The women returned peacefully after police assured them to trace the girls and nab the accused tuition teacher.

As per the complaint, the family members had asked Badatia not to come to their house for tutoring the girls after they noticed he was trying to manipulate the minors. However, he continued to show up. On December 10, when Badatia reached the girls’ house, the family members restricted him from entering the house. Fumed over this, Badatia threatened them of dire consequences and walked away.

On December 18, the girls went missing at around 12 noon and the family members lodged a complaint with Badagada police in this regard. Family members have alleged that the accused has fled with the girl to Delhi.

Reportedly, police have launched a search operation to trace the accused and the minor siblings.