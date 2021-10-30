Tuition Teacher Arrested For Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A man has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl student in the Daringibadi area of the Kandhamal district.

The accused has been identified as Anata Nayak, a tuition teacher of the same locality.

According to sources, the minor girl was playing near her house when Nayak lured her with chocolates and took her to his house and allegedly misbehaved with her.

However, the girl managed to escape from the spot and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Later, the victim’s family filed a written complaint at Daringibadi police station, based on which the police registered a case (190/21) and arrested Nayak.

The accused has been forwarded to court after his bail plea was rejected.