Tu Yaheen Hai Song Out: Shehnaaz Gill Pays Tribute To Sidharth Shukla In Latest Sidnaaz Track

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla left the entire nation and his fans heartbroken after he succumbed to a heart attack on September 2. Shehnaaz Gill, who has confessed her love for him on Bigg Boss 13, was shattered and months after his demise, she made her first post on social media announcing a song, ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ as a tribute to Sidharth.

The song has finally released, and Shehnaaz’ voice tugs hearts, the pain of losing a loved one is felt strongly.

Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster of Tu Yaheen Hai on her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 28. Today, the song was released on her official YouTube channel. Sung by Shehnaaz Gill, Tu Yaheen Hai’s lyrics and music has been given by Raj Ranjodh. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen remembering Sidharth and the time spent with him. The video has many emotional moments.