Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Song Tere Pyaar Mein Song Out: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Romance In Spain

New Delhi: The latest romantic anthem, Tere Pyaar Mein from their upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is finally out. Tere Pyaar Mein is sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Pritam.

Check Out The Song Below:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.