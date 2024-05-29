‘Tu Hai Champion’ song from Chandu Champion To be out tomorrow!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming ‘Chandu Champion’ is one of the biggest releases of the year, eagerly anticipated by the masses. While the trailer and the first song ‘Satyanaas’ gave a wider glimpse of its extraordinary world, the makers are all set to drench the nation in fervor with the next song ‘Tu Hai Champion’ releasing tomorrow. The teaser says it all—this is what the roar of a champion is all about.

The makers of Chandu Champion shared a teaser of the upcoming song ‘Tu Hai Champion’ featuring Kartik Aaryan and glimpses of him preparing aggressively. As the makers shared the teaser on their social media, they further jotted down the caption:

“Get ready as the Champion is here to fight against all odds! 💪🏻

#TuHaiChampion SONG OUT TOMORROW! 🔥

#ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on 14th June, 2024”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

</>

As the teaser of the next song ‘Tu Hai Champion’ has been released, the excitement to witness the song tomorrow is constantly rising.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.