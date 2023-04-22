“Tu Cheez Badee Hai Musk Musk”: Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Elon Musk After Twitter Blue Restored  

New Delhi: The blue tick has been returned to actor Amitabh Bachchan’s social media account, and he has congratulated Twitter CEO Elon Musk in an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect. On Saturday morning, Amitabh posted on Twitter.

“T 4624 – ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage (T 4624 – Hey Musk brother! I thank you very much! The blue tick has been added in front of my name)!,” the tweet read.

“Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk (What to say now brother! I want to sing a song! Do you want to listen? Listen then: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk).”

The original song, ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, was included in the Mohra movie from 1994. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were featured in the song’s music video.

On Friday, Amitabh made a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick. “T 4623 – Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid…so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?”