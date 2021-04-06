TTPS Shut Down: 4-Hr Economic Blockade In Talcher Today, BJD Calls Angul Bandh On April 7

Talcher: A four-hour economic blockade was observed by local outfit Talcher Kriyanusthan Committee today. The agitators demanded the shutdown of the Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS).

The Central Pollution Control Board had sent the closure deadline for the plant, a major contributor to air pollution, in January because it failed to adhere to environmental norms.

The members of the local outfit today staged protests at various places in the town disrupting coal transport to NTPC, NALCO, and other states from MCL.

Reportedly, the district unit of BJD has called a 12-hour Angul bandh on April 7 protesting the shut down of Talcher Thermal Power Plant.

The centre’s decision has directly and indirectly affected the life of 7,000 regular and contractual staff of TTPS, said Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan.

The BJD has demanded that the plant be allowed to resume functioning and the process to set up a new plant be started.