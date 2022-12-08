TTE Electrocuted After Live Wire Snaps On Him At Kharagpur Railway Station

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) of the railways suffered burn injuries after he was electrocuted by a live wire at Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal.

The TTE was standing on a platform when a high-voltage wire snapped over his head and the accident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The footage shows a railway official, Sujan Singh Sardar, talking to another man on the platform when a live wire came down and touched him. The video shows the man collapsing and falling on the tracks.

Sujan Singh was rescued and admitted to Kharagpur Railway Hospital. He has suffered injuries on his head and several parts of his body and is currently under treatment.