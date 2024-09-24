Tokyo: A minor tsunami struck Japan following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that affected an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a tsunami measuring 50 cm (1.6 feet) reached Hachijo Island, part of the Izu Islands, approximately 40 minutes after the quake.

Additional smaller tsunamis were observed on Kozushima, Miyakejima, and Izu Oshima islands. To date, there have been no reported casualties from either the tsunami or the earthquake.

A tsunami warning has been issued, predicting waves of about 1 m (3.3 feet) for the Izu and Ogasawara island groups. The Izu Islands are home to roughly 21,500 people, while the Ogasawara Islands have a population of about 2,500.

Central Japan’s Noto region was struck by record rainfall on Saturday, resulting in at least one fatality and reports of more than seven missing individuals.

In Wajima, the hourly rainfall reached a record-breaking 121 mm (4.8 inches) on Saturday morning, while the neighbouring city of Suzu experienced 84.5 mm in an hour, setting another record.

Earlier this year in January, a significant 7.6 magnitude earthquake affected Suzu, Wajima, and nearby areas in Japan, claiming the lives of over 300 individuals.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of seismic fault lines in the Pacific Ocean, Japan is among the nations most susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis worldwide.