Tsitsipas snaps coaching partnership with father, releases emotional statement after angry rant

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday declared that his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, would no longer be his coach.

After a second-round defeat in Montreal on Thursday by Kei Nishikori, Tsitsipas openly discussed his father’s coaching role. In 2023, Tsitsipas ended the coaching relationship with his father upon hiring former World No. 8, Mark Philippoussis, only to part ways with Philippoussis two months later and reinstate his father as his coach.

The 25-year-old has secured 11 tour-level titles with his father’s coaching, including the Nitto ATP Finals in 2019.

Currently ranked No. 11 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Tsitsipas has a 35-15 record this year, with a notable victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo.

Taking to social media, Tsitsipas wrote in Greek:

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my collaboration with my father as a coach has come to an end. I prefer to keep my father in his role as a father, and only as a father.

Philosophy teaches us that wisdom comes through understanding our limits and acknowledging our mistakes. In my case, I realized that I was wrong to talk to my father the way I did. Tennis is not just a match, a hit or a performance of a few seconds. It is a long journey full of emotions, pressure and expectations. In that moment of frustration, there were many mistakes and errors on the part of my coach and father. As an introvert, I tend to hold in my emotions and build them up until I reach a bursting point. I consider myself patient, so the fact that I reacted this way left me shocked.

My behavior on the pitch was unacceptable, and I feel disappointed that I got to a point where I showed a dark side of myself. When I feel disrespected, judged, or emotionally attacked, I tend to lose control of what comes out of my mouth, which goes against my values ​​as a human being. I lost control and could not see clearly in front of me.

My father has been trying for the last few years to train me, raise me the right way and provide me with knowledge and wisdom, both on and off the field. I thank him for that. I thank him for the sacrifices, pain and suffering he has endured to make this endeavor a success. From now on, his role will remain within the confines of the father role, and that alone.

My father will continue to travel with me and be there to support me and provide assistance off the field, as I have always wanted.

I have trusted my father with the coaching role for so many years, and I consider our partnership to be successful. I’m not sure who will take his place, and I’m not in a position to decide yet.

What I do know is that it is time to let this chapter and this phase close, and try to write a new one.

We’ve both agreed to that and hope to focus on our human side first, then the rest.

Accepting my mistakes and trying to mend my ways is part of my path as an athlete, and I assure you that I will continue to work hard to improve myself, both on and off the field. I hope this experience is a lesson for me, and for everyone who struggles to find the right balance in their lives.