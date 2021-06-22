Try White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Recipe
New Delhi: Mac and cheese is simple and has lots of flavor from the cheeses and macaroni pasta because its shape allows more melted cheese to pool inside.
Total Time
Prep/Total Time: 25 min.
Makes
8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 package (16 ounces) small pasta shells
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups 2% milk
- 2 cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
- 2 cups shredded Manchego or additional white cheddar cheese
Directions
In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; return to pot.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and seasonings until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until melted. Add to pasta; toss to coat.