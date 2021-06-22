Try White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Recipe

New Delhi: Mac and cheese is simple and has lots of flavor from the cheeses and macaroni pasta because its shape allows more melted cheese to pool inside.

Total Time

Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

Makes

8 servings

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) small pasta shells

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 cups 2% milk

2 cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded Manchego or additional white cheddar cheese

Directions

In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; return to pot.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and seasonings until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until melted. Add to pasta; toss to coat.