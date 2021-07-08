Try TikTok’s ‘Pasta Chips’ Recipe
New Delhi: The latest food trend going on Tiktok is Pasta Chips! Yep, you read right Pasta Chips! This recipe is easy to make in 10 minutes to cook in an air fryer as well as a stovetop. Pasta Chips are definitely worth the hype and a snack you must try!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. bowtie pasta
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Marinara, for serving
DIRECTIONS
FOR STOVETOP
- In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain pasta.
- In a large, deep skillet, pour about ½” vegetable oil and heat over medium heat. When oil is shimmering, add about 1 cup al dente pasta in a single layer. Cook until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels, then season immediately with Parmesan, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and, pepper.
- Repeat, working in batches, with the rest of the pasta.
- Serve with warm marinara.
FOR AIR FRYER
- In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain pasta and toss in a large bowl with Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder.
- Working in batches, place in basket of air fryer and cook at 400° until golden brown and crispy, about 8 to 10 minutes, tossing halfway through. Spread onto a baking sheet to cool completely.
- Serve with warm marinara.