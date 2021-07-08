Try TikTok’s ‘Pasta Chips’ Recipe

New Delhi: The latest food trend going on Tiktok is Pasta Chips! Yep, you read right Pasta Chips! This recipe is easy to make in 10 minutes to cook in an air fryer as well as a stovetop. Pasta Chips are definitely worth the hype and a snack you must try!

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. bowtie pasta

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Marinara, for serving

DIRECTIONS

FOR STOVETOP

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain pasta. In a large, deep skillet, pour about ½” vegetable oil and heat over medium heat. When oil is shimmering, add about 1 cup al dente pasta in a single layer. Cook until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels, then season immediately with Parmesan, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and, pepper. Repeat, working in batches, with the rest of the pasta. Serve with warm marinara.

FOR AIR FRYER