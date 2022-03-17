Try This Lip-Smacking Matka Pizza At Home
New Delhi: Matka pizza is an instant food that is prepared inside the clay pot and can be consumed as a snack in the evening time. Let’s check out the ingredients for this unique recipe.
Ingredients
- 4 slices wheat bread pieces
- 1.4 cup chopped capsicum
- 1.4 cup boiled corn
- 1.4 cup chopped onions
- 1.4 cup chopped tomatoes
- 3 tbsp fresh cream
- 1 tbsp red chilli flakes
- 3 tbsp oregano
- 5 tbsp chat masala
- 2 tbsp pizza topping sauce
- 5 tbsp tomato sauce
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 5 cubes cheese
Instructions
- Take a bowl and add 4 wheat bread pieces. Add ¼ cup chopped capsicum. Add ¼ cup boiled corn. Add ¼ cup chopped onions. Add ¼ cup chopped tomatoes.
- Add 3 tbsp. fresh cream.
- Add 1 tbsp. red chilli flakes, add ½ tbsp. oregano, and 1 tbsp. chat masala.
- Add 1 tbsp. pizza topping sauce then mixes it well.
- Add 1 tbsp. tomato sauce in the bread mixture.
- Take Matka or Kulhad pot and add bread mixture. Add tomato sauce to the top. Then sprinkle some chat masala, oregano and paprika on it.
- Add grated cheese.
- Add again bread mixture, then add tomato sauce and chat masala on the top. Then again add cheese, veggies and sprinkles some oregano and paprika on the top.
- Put that matka or Kulhad in the heat pan. And cook until cheese becomes full melt for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve it hot with bread.