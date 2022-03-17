Try This Lip-Smacking Matka Pizza At Home

New Delhi: Matka pizza is an instant food that is prepared inside the clay pot and can be consumed as a snack in the evening time. Let’s check out the ingredients for this unique recipe.

Ingredients

4 slices wheat bread pieces

1.4 cup chopped capsicum

1.4 cup boiled corn

1.4 cup chopped onions

1.4 cup chopped tomatoes

3 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp red chilli flakes

3 tbsp oregano

5 tbsp chat masala

2 tbsp pizza topping sauce

5 tbsp tomato sauce

1 tbsp paprika

5 cubes cheese

Instructions