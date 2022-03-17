Matka Pizza
Try This Lip-Smacking Matka Pizza At Home

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Matka pizza is an instant food that is prepared inside the clay pot and can be consumed as a snack in the evening time. Let’s check out the ingredients for this unique recipe.

Ingredients

  • 4 slices wheat bread pieces
  • 1.4 cup chopped capsicum
  • 1.4 cup boiled corn
  • 1.4 cup chopped onions
  • 1.4 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 3 tbsp fresh cream
  • 1 tbsp red chilli flakes
  • 3 tbsp oregano
  • 5 tbsp chat masala
  • 2 tbsp pizza topping sauce
  • 5 tbsp tomato sauce
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 5 cubes cheese

Instructions

  1. Take a bowl and add 4 wheat bread pieces. Add ¼ cup chopped capsicum. Add ¼ cup boiled corn. Add ¼ cup chopped onions. Add ¼ cup chopped tomatoes.
  2. Add 3 tbsp. fresh cream.
  3. Add 1 tbsp. red chilli flakes, add ½ tbsp. oregano, and 1 tbsp. chat masala.
  4. Add 1 tbsp. pizza topping sauce then mixes it well.
  5. Add 1 tbsp. tomato sauce in the bread mixture.
  6. Take Matka or Kulhad pot and add bread mixture. Add tomato sauce to the top. Then sprinkle some chat masala, oregano and paprika on it.
  7. Add grated cheese.
  8. Add again bread mixture, then add tomato sauce and chat masala on the top. Then again add cheese, veggies and sprinkles some oregano and paprika on the top.
  9. Put that matka or Kulhad in the heat pan. And cook until cheese becomes full melt for 15 to 20 minutes.
  10. Serve it hot with bread.
