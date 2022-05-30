Try This Guilt-Free Brown Rice Dum Biryani

New Delhi: Brown Rice Dum Biryani is a healthy biryani option that you can eat on several occasions without being guilty. If you’re a biryani lover but want to keep a tab on your calorie intake at the same time, then this healthy biryani recipe is perfect for you. Try this biryani recipe at home as a Sunday brunch and relish its different flavours.

Ingredients of Brown Rice Dum Biryani

1 cup diced cauliflower

1 cup diced carrot

2 tablespoons chopped ginger

1/2 cup yoghurt (curd)

20 gm cashews

20 gm pistachios

2 bunch coriander leaves

2 inches cinnamon

4 tablespoon virgin olive oil

2 teaspoon ghee

2 pinches saffron

2 cup water

1 cup diced green beans

2 tablespoon chopped garlic

4 sliced onion

1/2 cup chicken stock

20 gm almonds

2 bunch mintl leaves

2 teaspoon green cardamom

4 bay leaf

1 teaspoon rose water

200 gm brown basmati rice

2 teaspoon black cumin seeds

For Marination

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

2 teaspoon cumin powder

2 tablespoon green chilli

4 pinches salt

1/4 teaspoon powdered turmeric

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon white pepper powder

For The Main Dish

400 gm chopped chicken

Instruction