Try This Guilt-Free Brown Rice Dum Biryani
New Delhi: Brown Rice Dum Biryani is a healthy biryani option that you can eat on several occasions without being guilty. If you’re a biryani lover but want to keep a tab on your calorie intake at the same time, then this healthy biryani recipe is perfect for you. Try this biryani recipe at home as a Sunday brunch and relish its different flavours.
Ingredients of Brown Rice Dum Biryani
- 1 cup diced cauliflower
- 1 cup diced carrot
- 2 tablespoons chopped ginger
- 1/2 cup yoghurt (curd)
- 20 gm cashews
- 20 gm pistachios
- 2 bunch coriander leaves
- 2 inches cinnamon
- 4 tablespoon virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoon ghee
- 2 pinches saffron
- 2 cup water
- 1 cup diced green beans
- 2 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 4 sliced onion
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 20 gm almonds
- 2 bunch mintl leaves
- 2 teaspoon green cardamom
- 4 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon rose water
- 200 gm brown basmati rice
- 2 teaspoon black cumin seeds
- For Marination
- 1 tablespoon garam masala powder
- 2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 2 tablespoon green chilli
- 4 pinches salt
- 1/4 teaspoon powdered turmeric
- 1 teaspoon chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon white pepper powder
- For The Main Dish
- 400 gm chopped chicken
Instruction
- For preparing this absolutely delicious biryani recipe, first, fry the sliced onions and when done, keep them aside. Then, marinate the chicken pieces with cumin, turmeric, chilli powder, green chilli, garam masala, fried onion, salt and pepper. Keep this aside for about 2 hours.
- On medium flame, heat a deep-bottomed pan and heat oil in it over moderate flame. Then and add cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon and saute for a minute. When the ingredients begin to crackle, add onion. Saute till the onion turns brown and translucent. Add ginger and garlic.
- Add the marinated chicken and saute till sealed. Add vegetables, dry fruits and chicken stock and cook for 15 minutes. Switch the stove off. Top it with coriander and mint leaves. Cook soaked and drained brown rice separately with cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon, and shahi jeera in salted water. Cook till it’s half done.
- Now take a heavy-bottomed pan with a heavy lid. First, add all of the cooked chicken which is almost cooked at the bottom. Top it with the cooked rice and cook it in half. Dilute some saffron in 2 spoons of milk or water. Add this and rose water on top of the rice. Cover this rice with brown onions, coriander and mint. Cook it on a slow fire with the lid tightly closed for 15 minutes. Let the biryani cook in its own steam. Serve with papad, raita and pickle.
