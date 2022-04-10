Sivakasi Karuvadu Kuzhambu
Try This Easy Sivakasi Karuvadu Kuzhambu (Dried Fish Curry) Recipe 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: This karuvadu kuzhambu is mouth-watering Spicy and tangy dried fish curry that tastes so delicious with hot rice. It is pretty easy to make as well. 

INGREDIENTS  

  • Tamarind – 1 small lemon size 
  • Shallots / Sambar Onion – 20 chopped finey 
  • Tomato – 1 large chopped finely 
  • Green Chillies – 4 slit 
  • Garlic – 5 cloves sliced 
  • Kashmiri Chilli Powder – 2 tblsp 
  • Cumin Powder – 2 tsp 
  • Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp 
  • Salt to taste 
  • Gingelly Oil / Nala Ennai / Sesame Oil – ½ cup 
  • Water – 1 cup 
  • Nethili Karuvadu – 2 packets  

INSTRUCTIONS  

  1. Wash and soak dried fish in warm water for 10 mins. Drain and set aside.  
  2. Take tamarind in a bowl, add water and soak for 10 mins. Drain and take it in an earthenware pot.  
  3. Add in chopped onions and all ingredients except oil and fish.  
  4. Bring it to a boil, boil for 5 mins.  
  5. Now add in oil and boil for 5 more mins.  
  6. Add fish and cook till fish is cooked.  
  7. Take it off the heat and let it stand for 1 hour for the flavour to develop.  
  8. Serve with rice. 

 

