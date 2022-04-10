Try This Easy Sivakasi Karuvadu Kuzhambu (Dried Fish Curry) Recipe
This karuvadu kuzhambu is mouth-watering Spicy and tangy dried fish curry that tastes so delicious with hot rice. It is pretty easy to make as well.
INGREDIENTS
- Tamarind – 1 small lemon size
- Shallots / Sambar Onion – 20 chopped finey
- Tomato – 1 large chopped finely
- Green Chillies – 4 slit
- Garlic – 5 cloves sliced
- Kashmiri Chilli Powder – 2 tblsp
- Cumin Powder – 2 tsp
- Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Gingelly Oil / Nala Ennai / Sesame Oil – ½ cup
- Water – 1 cup
- Nethili Karuvadu – 2 packets
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash and soak dried fish in warm water for 10 mins. Drain and set aside.
- Take tamarind in a bowl, add water and soak for 10 mins. Drain and take it in an earthenware pot.
- Add in chopped onions and all ingredients except oil and fish.
- Bring it to a boil, boil for 5 mins.
- Now add in oil and boil for 5 more mins.
- Add fish and cook till fish is cooked.
- Take it off the heat and let it stand for 1 hour for the flavour to develop.
- Serve with rice.