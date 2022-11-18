Try This Delicious Sweet Potato Pie

New Delhi: Sweet Potato Pie is a dessert recipe which you can serve your friends and families on the weekends.

Ingredients

3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled (about 1¾ pounds)

5 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1¼ teaspoons freshly ground nutmeg

1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons evaporated milk

Unbaked pie shell, 9 inches

PREPARATION