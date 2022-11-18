Try This Delicious Sweet Potato Pie
New Delhi: Sweet Potato Pie is a dessert recipe which you can serve your friends and families on the weekends.
Ingredients
- 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled (about 1¾ pounds)
- 5 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1¼ teaspoons freshly ground nutmeg
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 2¼ teaspoons baking powder
- 3 tablespoons evaporated milk
- Unbaked pie shell, 9 inches
PREPARATION
- Place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan, and add water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer until very tender, about 45 minutes. Drain well.
- Mash the potatoes in a bowl. The potatoes should yield about 2¾ cups of mashed potatoes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add butter to hot potatoes, and mash until smooth. Add sugar, nutmeg, egg and vanilla, mixing well. Combine baking powder with evaporated milk, and stir to blend. Add to mashed potatoes. Whisk the mixture until velvety. Mound into pie shell, then spread evenly to edges.
- Bake until the pie has set and is lightly browned on top, about 55 minutes. Cool to room temperature before serving.
Comments are closed.