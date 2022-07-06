Achari Pulao
Try This Achari Pulao By Chef Kunal For A Mouth-Watering Treat

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Achari Pulao recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is sure to win you over with its simplicity and mouth-watering appeal. Especially for red-chilli pickle lovers, this is a must-try.

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp Oil
  • 2 tsp Garlic chopped
  • 2 tsp Ginger chopped
  • ½ cup Onion sliced
  • 2nos Red chilli stuffed pickle
  • 2cups Basmati rice (soaked)
  • 2 cups Water
  • Salt to taste
  • A handful of Spring onion chopped
  • A handful of Coriander chopped

Steps

  1. Wash and soak rice for half-hour. In a deep pan heat oil, and add chopped garlic and ginger. Lightly sauté and then add onions.
  2. Cook onions for 2-3 mins on high heat. Roughly chop the pickled red chillies and add it to the pan. Cook for a minute.
  3. Add the soaked & drained rice along with 2 cups of water. Bring it to a boil and then lower the heat. Sprinkle spring onion and coriander leaves. Cover a cook till on low heat till all the water is absorbed.
  4. Turn off the heat and leaves it covered for 5 mins. Remove the lid and using a fork fluff up the rice and serve.
