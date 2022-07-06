Try This Achari Pulao By Chef Kunal For A Mouth-Watering Treat

New Delhi: Achari Pulao recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is sure to win you over with its simplicity and mouth-watering appeal. Especially for red-chilli pickle lovers, this is a must-try.

Ingredients

3 tbsp Oil

2 tsp Garlic chopped

2 tsp Ginger chopped

½ cup Onion sliced

2nos Red chilli stuffed pickle

2cups Basmati rice (soaked)

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

A handful of Spring onion chopped

A handful of Coriander chopped

