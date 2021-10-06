Try These Yoga Poses To Tone Your Legs

New Delhi: Yoga is a solution to almost every problem that we have. So if you looking for yoga poses that can help you to tone your legs, this article is for you. Here’s a list of asanas that may help:

Anjaneyasana Or Crescent Moon Pose

Feel the sweet pain of this asana as it stretches, strengthens, tones, and relieves tension in your quadriceps, hamstrings, hip joints, and glutes.

Start by getting into downward-facing-dog. Now place your right foot in between your hands and lower your left knee to the floor. Place the top of your left foot on the floor and ensure your right knee is bent at a 90-degree angle. Inhale, lift your spine upwards, stretch your arms up to the ceiling in line with your ears, and join your palms in namaste mudra. Bend your head slightly backward and lookup. Stay here for 5-9 breaths and then repeat with the left foot.

Setu Bandhasana Or Bridge Pose

This basic but beautiful asana opens your hips, creates new awareness in your lower body, tones, and strengthens the back, glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.

Start by lying on your back. Bend your legs from the knees and place your feet hip-width apart. Inhale and lift your hips up to the ceiling, pushing into the feet. Exhale slowly with control and drop your hips back onto the floor. Repeat this movement 10 times and then hold for 1 minute.

Lizard Pose Or Utthan Pristhasana

Need to work on that booty? The lizard pose strengthens our shoulders, muscles, arms, and chest and works on our glutes and thighs.

Start by getting into the downward-facing dog asana. Inhale, bring your right foot forward to the outside edge of your right palm, coming into an extended lunge position. Now lower your hips, keeping your arms straight and spine flat and lengthened. If comfortable here only then slowly lower onto your forearms. Press onto the ball of your left foot as you straighten up your left leg. Stay here for 30 seconds and then repeat on the other side.

Malasana or Garland pose

Malasana helps boost energy in the body and helps open and activate the sacral and root chakras.