Try These Yoga Asanas To Improve Flexibility

New Delhi: Flexibility is a key component of physical fitness. Cardio and strength training are on most people’s radar, but flexibility often isn’t until pain or injury arises. When they do, the treatment frequently involves stretching tight muscles that are limiting the range of motion and putting stress on vulnerable areas like the joints.

Here’s a list of yoga poses you can try to improve your flexibility:

Intense side stretch (Parsvottanasana)

This forward bend stretches your spine, hips, and legs. It also benefit your posture, balance, and digestion.

To do this pose:

Stand with your left foot in front facing forward and your right foot back, turning out your toes at a slight angle.

Square both of your hips to face forward.

Place your hands on your hips.

Bend at your hips to fold your torso forward, tucking your chin into your chest.

Drop your hands down to the floor, or place them on a block.

Hold this pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Switch the position of your feet and do the opposite side.

Head to knee (Janu Sirsasana)

Suitable for all levels, this pose helps improve flexibility in your back, hips, and thighs. It also increases blood flow in the lower abdomen and can be a great stress reliever.

To do this pose:

Sit on the ground or on a yoga mat.

Extend your right leg, and press your left foot into the inside of your thigh.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead.

Exhale and bend at your hips to fold forward toward your outstretched leg.

Place your hands on the floor, or hold on to your outstretched leg or foot.

Hold for 1 to 2 minutes.

Switch legs and do the opposite side.

Cat-Cow (Bitilasana Marjaryasana)

The fluidity of this pose works well for improving mobility and flexibility in your core, neck, shoulders, and spine.

To do this pose:

Start this pose on all fours, making sure your wrists are beneath your shoulders and your knees are beneath your hips.

Keeping your weight balanced evenly across your body, inhale as you allow your belly to fall toward the floor. Raise your chest and chin as your belly moves downward.

Exhale as you press into your hands to round your spine up toward the ceiling, tucking your chin into your chest as you do so.

Continue this movement for 1 minute.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

This intermediate-level pose helps stretch many of the muscles that are used when sitting. It can help increase flexibility in your core muscles as well as the muscles in your back, chest, glutes, and legs.

Avoid doing this pose if you have pain or discomfort in your neck, shoulders, or back.

To do this pose:

Lie on your stomach with your arms alongside your body.

Bend your knees and reach back with your hands to grasp the outside of your ankles.

Try to lift your shoulders and chest off the ground if you can, but don’t push beyond what’s comfortable.

Keep your head looking forward while taking long, deep breaths.

Try to hold for up to 30 seconds, then release.

Repeat 1 to 2 times.

Low lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Ideal for all levels, this pose helps lengthen your spine, open your hips, and build muscle strength. It may also help alleviate sciatica.

To do this pose:

Kneel on the floor on your left knee. Bend your right knee and place your right foot flat on the ground in front of you.

Lengthen through your spine and out the crown of your head.

Lift up your torso and arms. Or, you can extend your arms to the side, perpendicular to the floor.

Gently push into your right hip.

Try to hold this position for at least 30 seconds.

Switch legs and repeat on the opposite side

Alignment tip: Prevent your front knee from moving past your ankle. Maintain square hips by drawing your back hip forward.