Try These Yoga Asanas For Mental Health

New Delhi: Nowadays health issues like anxiety and depression are the most common problems. yoga helps you to overcome your mental health. here are some yoga asanas that may help you to combat mental health issues.

Anjaneyasana

This pose is also known as “the high lunge”. Doing the crescent variation of this exercise is known to help improve your blood flow, calm your mind.

How to Do It

While standing, lunge one leg forward. Bend the front knee, make sure your knee is in line with your ankle, stretch your back leg. Press your ankle flat against the ground on both ankles. Raise your arms to the sky and connect your palms. Breathe in deeply and breathe out in an even flow. Repeat 5 times per leg.

Garudasana

This pose is known commonly as the eagle pose. This pose requires you to breathe while holding your body in balance. It helps prevent anxiety attacks while improving your focus.

How to Do It

Breathe in deep, shift the weight of your body onto one leg. Slowly wrap one leg around the other. Sink your hips and gently bend your knees. Keep your ankle flat on the ground. Keep your breathing even and slow. Wrap one arm around the other at the elbows and wrists.

Natarajasana

Commonly referred to as “the dancer’s pose”, this asana is great for mood balancing. It can be beneficial for those who are fighting depression and anxiety.

How to Do It

With both legs planted on the ground, bend one knee back; using your arm, grip the ankle. Slowly keeping a steady posture, lean forward and lift your ankle towards the sky. Extend your free hand in front of you. Take 5 deep and even breaths.

Virabhadrasana

Commonly referred to as “the warrior pose”, there are numerous variations to this exercise, all of which require focus and steady breathing. We are covering the basic warrior pose.

How to Do It