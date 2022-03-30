Try These Skincare Tips Before Going To Bed For Healthy Skin

New Delhi: A skincare routine right before going to bed is a must for beautiful and healthy skin. Each night it is important to cleanse your skin of makeup, oil, and dirt from the day, yet sometimes we are just too lazy and cannot seem to make the effort.

Creating your nighttime skincare routine can help keep you on track to ensure you wake up every morning with gorgeous skin. Here’s some amazing tips for healthy skin.

Face wash with salicylic acid

Make sure to wash your face with a face wash that contains salicylic acid. It ensures that your skin is smooth and free from acne and blemishes.

Use a mild scrub

Though you must scrub your face on a regular basis, but using a mild scrub at night will remove the dead skin cells from your skin pores and will allow the new cells to resurface.

Apply moisturising cleansing milk

The application of moisturising cleansing milk before bedtime hydrates your skin for the night and allows your skin to breathe.

Toner for smooth skin

After you’ve applied the cleansing milk, complete the ritual by applying a toner that suits your skin type. Use a hydrating moisturiser Last but not least, apply a hydrating moisturiser which has aloe vera, before you go off to bed at night.