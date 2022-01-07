Try These Simple Exercises To Get Defined Collarbone 

New Delhi: Are you are looking for ways to burn the fat on your neck and have a defined collarbone, try these three easy exercises.

Seated shoulder press

To do a seated shoulder press, pick a pair of dumbbells that suit you. Sit on a chair with your back touching the chair, so that it is in a straight line. Now, lift those dumb-bells up in a way that your upper arm is in a straight line with the shoulder blade, and your lower arm is making a 90-degree angle with your upper arm. Now, exhale and lift both your hands straight up above your head, and after a second, bring them back to the starting position.

Front raise with a roll over

For this, you need a weighted plate. Hold the plate in both your hands. Bring it straight in front of your face, and now roll them around your head, bringing it back in front of your face. Repeat the same on the other side.

Lateral raises

Lateral raises are pretty simple. All you need to do is pick a dumb-bell in each hand, and with an exhale lift both the hands sidewards. Stop when both your hands form a straight line. Hold for a second and with an inhale, drop your hands.

Arnold press

Not many women opt for this exercise, but those who do have well-toned arms and traps for sure. To do an Arnold press, stand with feet under shoulders, soft bend in knees, holding a pair of dumb-bells at chin height, arms narrow in front of the body and bent, and palms facing the body.

Shrugs

You must always end your shoulder routine by doing shrugs. Just take some heavy dumbbells in your hands, look straight, and with an exhale, lift your shoulders up. Try to touch your ears. Now, with an inhale, drop your shoulders down.