Try These Natural Alternatives To Everyday Skin Care Products

New Delhi: Nature has provided several products that have the ability to improve the condition of our skin and hair in a totally safe manner, free of chemicals. Here are a few natural alternatives to everyday cosmetics which will help you make the switch.

Coconut oil – Body Lotion And An Anti-Dandruff Agent

coconut oil is extremely effective at keeping skin healthy and free from dryness and wrinkles. Use it alone or in combination with some other oil or herb, for your skin or also hair coconut oil works equally well. Because of its ability to penetrate deep into the hair shaft and also the skin, this oil acts from deep within to ensure conditioning and moisturising effects that last for long.

Henna – Hair Dye

Hair dyes work their magic instantly and this is what makes it tempting to reach out for one when you need to hide your greys and look your best.

Turmeric (Haldi) And Fruits – Rejuvenating Face Pack

Mix in some turmeric powder with a little curd and apply to your face. Or, mash ripe papaya fruit into a rough pulp and apply this will also help reduce the appearance of black spots on the skin.

Aloe Vera – Dry Skin Moisturiser

Moisturising creams for dry skin generally contain ingredients such as petrolatum that tend to be contaminated with harmful chemicals. Instead of taking the risk of these being absorbed into the body through the skin, opt for one of nature’s best skin moisturisers and softeners aloe vera.

Pomegranate Seeds (Anar Ke Dane) – Natural Lip Colour

Get back the natural pink of your lips with a scrub made from pomegranate seeds. Crush pomegranate seeds and mix in some milk cream; apply to your lips every day and your lips will be naturally red and full. You can also combine crushed pomegranate seeds with sugar and olive oil and use this paste to gently scrub your lips.