Try These Immunity-Boosting Concoctions To Avoid Monsoon Illness

New Delhi: A strong immune system prepares your body to fight foreign disease-causing pathogens and reduces the risk of infection. Although building immunity is a time taking process and can be achieved by making a constant effort, there are several ways to give a little boost to your immune health. Strengthen your immune power with these super easy and quick-to-prepare homemade drinks or Ayurvedic concoctions.

Turmeric and Black Pepper Tonic

The magical spice turmeric which is present in every Indian household has potent antioxidant properties. It contains curcumin which has antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Tulsi Tea

Instead of sipping boiled water, we can add tulsi leaves to it and then drink it. This is because tulsi leaves have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can boost our immunity and can keep us healthy during the monsoon.

Cinnamon and Honey Tonic

Cinnamon and honey have many health benefits, from curing constipation to combating allergies and regulating our blood sugar levels. This combination must be consumed during the monsoon as it prevents infections. This tonic can also help in the natural detoxification of the body.

To make this immunity booster, we will need cinnamon-infused water which can be prepared by simply steeping cinnamon sticks in lukewarm water. Next, add a teaspoon of honey to it. This is a simple home remedy that can help us in getting rid of digestion problems.

Masala Tea

Tea is one of the most beloved Indian drinks, but adding herbs and spices to it helps in boosting immunity. Masala tea has an amazing flavour, as it is a perfect blend of Indian spices like cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and star anise. The best part is that all of these are known to boost our overall health.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is one of the best spices to include in our diet during monsoon. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. In fact, ginger is one of the best home remedies for an upset stomach.